Season of Giving Blood Drive to be held Dec. 27 & 28

article

The 22nd annual Season of Giving Blood Drive at the Milwaukee County Zoo will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28. Versiti hopes to welcome more than 500 donors, potentially saving up to 1,500 local patients in need of lifesaving blood.

As a token of gratitude, all attempting donors will receive free same-day zoo admission, a ticket for a future visit, a $15 e-gift card and a coupon for a festive Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

All donors will also automatically be entered into Versiti’s Drive to Save Lives Sweepstakes to win an SUV.

To make an appointment, call 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or visit Versiti.org.

Details below:

WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Milwaukee County Zoo (10001 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226). Peck Welcome Center. FREE parking on-site.

Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate. Appointments are preferred to ensure a quick and convenient donation, but walk-in donors are also welcome. The entire process takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For additional information about the Drive to Save Lives sweepstakes, including how to enter without a blood donation, please visit the sweepstakes webpage and see the official rules.