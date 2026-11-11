SE Wisconsin Veterans Day events: Free meals, deals and ceremonies 

The Brief Veterans Day honors military service members across Southeast Wisconsin. Milwaukee will unveil a restored Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Veterans Park. Local businesses and groups offer free meals, car washes and discounts.



Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11, and communities and businesses across Southeast Wisconsin are recognizing the men and women who have served in the U.S. military.

From a newly restored Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Milwaukee to free meals, car washes and discounts, several organizations are offering ways to honor veterans and active-duty service members.

War Memorial Center

The Details:

According to the War Memorial Center, a restored Southeastern Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be unveiled Wednesday morning during a Veterans Day ceremony in Veterans Park, north of the War Memorial Center.

Originally dedicated in 1991, the memorial has served as a place for veterans, families and visitors to remember those who served in Vietnam. The War Memorial Center said the memorial underwent a major restoration after 35 years of exposure to the elements, including work on its concrete footings and 2,946 memorial bricks. The public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony and Veterans Day tribute.

According to the War Memorial Center, the ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the War Memorial Center Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Veterans Park, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Supervisors Steve Taylor and Anne O'Connor are expected to attend.

The War Memorial Center said Medal of Honor recipient and Vietnam veteran Gary G. Wetzel, Gold Star family members, Vietnam veterans who helped build the original memorial and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary James Bond will also be available for interviews.

The restoration is part of Operation Advance: Preserving Our Future, a $14 million campaign to establish a long-term preservation fund and restore the memorial, according to the War Memorial Center.

Wisconsin Lutheran High School event

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Wisconsin Lutheran High School (WLHS) will host its annual Veterans Day observance event and memorial worship service for veterans.

A breakfast buffet for local veterans and musical performances by students will kick off the event. A three-man color guard will open the memorial worship service, followed by a keynote address from Lt. Gen. Johnny K. Davis.

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UMW open house

The Details:

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is also inviting the public to learn more about resources available to veterans transitioning from military service into civilian life.

According to UWM, its Military and Veterans Resource Center (MAVRC) will host an open house Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

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UWM said it has the largest veteran population of any university in Wisconsin, with more than 1,200 student veterans, National Guard members and reservists.

The university said the open house will offer an opportunity to meet student veterans and learn about their experiences returning to school, pursuing careers and building their next chapters after military service. MAVRC staff, many of whom are also veterans, will be available to discuss the support and resources offered.

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Special promotions

Dig deeper:

Several local businesses are also offering special promotions for Veterans Day.

Cousins Subs announced it will offer veterans and active-duty military personnel a free 7½-inch Classic or Deli Fresh sub on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at any Cousins Subs location.

According to the company, the offer is available for in-person orders only, and proof of military service is required. Accepted forms include a U.S. Uniformed Services ID, retired military ID, current Leave and Earnings Statement, Veterans Organization Card, photograph in uniform, DD214 form or citation or commendation.

Jiffy Lube is offering active, retired and veteran military members 50% off any oil change Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at three area locations, according to a release from franchisee Stonebriar Auto Services.

The participating locations are:

3604 W. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee

S64 W15890 Commerce Center Parkway, Muskego

1610 Water Place, Oconomowoc

Stonebriar Auto Services said no appointment is necessary. The participating locations also offer a 25% discount on oil changes throughout the year for active, retired and veteran military members who cannot make it to Wednesday.

Tsunami Express Car Wash announced it will offer complimentary T2 with Graphene car washes to all U.S. veterans and current service members on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at every Tsunami Express location.

The company described the offer as a small token of appreciation for those who have served.

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Geronimo Hospitality Group is also supporting veterans through two charitable initiatives benefiting Homes For Our Troops, according to a company announcement.

The national nonprofit builds and donates specially adapted homes for post-9/11 veterans.

Through its Raising Spirits campaign and Veterans Day Dine to Donate event, Geronimo Hospitality Group is inviting guests to support veterans and their families by dining at participating restaurants or enjoying a specialty cocktail. The company said the initiatives include participating restaurants across six cities.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Stephanie Quirk and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.