Expand / Collapse search

Sci-Fi Family Day: Discovery World’s most popular event

By
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Sci-Fi Family Day: Discovery World’s most popular event

Brian has a preview of how you can embrace the fun, the fantastic, and the astounding at Sci-Fi Family Day.

MILWAUKEE - This Saturday celebrate the inspiring and imaginative multiverse of science fiction with Discovery World’s most popular event. Brian has a preview of how you can embrace the fun, the fantastic, and the astounding at Sci-Fi Family Day.

About Discovery World (website)

Sci-Fi Family Day is officially headed back to Discovery World!

Celebrate the inspiring and imaginative multiverse of science fiction with our most popular annual event. As always, you are more than encouraged to dress as your favorite character or creature from science fiction or fantasy*! Ignite your imagination.

Historic divers will be entering and exiting Lake Michigan

Brian talks to Christian about what it looks like in the lake and describes the experience.