Saukville crash, 1 person hospitalized with serious injuries

One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Saukville on Friday, Jan. 2.

What we know:

It happened at the intersection of Foster and Green Bay, just west of I-43. The Ozaukee Central Fire Department shared photos from the crash scene that showed a pickup truck crashed into the passenger side of a minivan.

OCFD said one person had to be extricated from a vehicle. Three people were evaluated at the scene, with one of those people then heading to a hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

OCFD did not say which vehicle the seriously injured person was in, or which vehicle had the right of way at the intersection. The crash remains under investigation.

