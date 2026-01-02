Saukville crash, 1 person hospitalized with serious injuries
SAUKVILLE, Wis. - One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Saukville on Friday, Jan. 2.
What we know:
It happened at the intersection of Foster and Green Bay, just west of I-43. The Ozaukee Central Fire Department shared photos from the crash scene that showed a pickup truck crashed into the passenger side of a minivan.
OCFD said one person had to be extricated from a vehicle. Three people were evaluated at the scene, with one of those people then heading to a hospital with serious injuries.
What we don't know:
OCFD did not say which vehicle the seriously injured person was in, or which vehicle had the right of way at the intersection. The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this post is from the Ozaukee Central Fire Department.