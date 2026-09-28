Saukville attempted stabbing, police standoff; 1 person arrested

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The Brief A 24-year-old man was arrested after police say he tried to stab someone and then refused to come out of the home in Saukville. The incident happened on Monday afternoon near Rebel and South Main. No one was injured, and multiple felony charges have been referred to the DA's office.



One person was arrested after an attempted stabbing led to a police standoff in Saukville on Monday, Sept. 28.

Incident details

What To Know:

According to the Saukville Police Department, at about 3:19 p.m. police were dispatched to the area of Rebel and South Main for a domestic violence-related incident.

When officers got there, they learned the suspect, a 24-year-old man, had tried to stab a woman with a knife. The suspect then retreated down into the basement of the home.

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Officers tried contacting the suspect, who was not responding. The Ozaukee County Special Response Team was requested to assist. Upon arrival of the team, the suspect exited the home and was taken into custody without incident. No one was injured.

Charges will be referred to the Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office for 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, and failure to comply with officers attempting to take a person into custody.