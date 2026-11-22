The Brief A hunter was found dead in Sauk County after falling from a tree stand on Saturday, Nov. 21. Emergency crews responded to Baxter's Hollow after a report of a hunter not returning home. The identity of the hunter has not been released.



A hunter was found dead in Sauk County after falling from a tree stand on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Hunter death

What we know:

At about 10:24 p.m., the Sauk County Communications Center received a call about a hunter who had not returned home. The hunter's last known location was at Baxter's Hollow near Happy Hill Road.

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Deputies arrived at the scene and found a truck that was registered to the missing hunter. The Sauk County Sheriff's Office used a K9 and drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras to find the victim.

The hunter was found dead at the scene.

It was determined the victim fell from an elevated tree stand.

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What we don't know:

The hunter's identity has not been released as family members are still being notified.

It is also unclear exactly where the victim was found.

Dig deeper:

This was the second reported hunter death on Saturday, Nov. 21, which marked the first day of Wisconsin's gun deer season.

A male hunter was found at the base of a tree in Palmyra and was later pronounced dead. The cause of death is still under investigation as it is unclear if the victim fell from a tree, experienced a medical emergency or both, according to the Palmyra Public Safety Department.