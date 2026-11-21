The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a hunter death in Palmyra that happened on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 21. The hunter was declared dead at the scene despite lifesaving measures. The cause of death is still under investigation.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a hunter death in Palmyra that happened on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 21.

Hunter death

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to a report of an unconscious male hunter found at the base of a tree near Young Prairie State Natural Area at around 3:22 p.m., according to the Palmyra Public Safety Department.

Two other hunters said they tried calling the victim's phone and when they could not get ahold of him, they walked to his hunting stand. There, the victim was found on the ground about 500 yards from the nearest roadway.

Because of the far distance, first responders used a drone, a UTV and a helicopter in an attempt to locate and rescue the victim. A bystander also assisted with performing CPR before responders took over.

The hunter was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene despite these lifesaving efforts.

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The death is still under investigation.

The DNR was assisted by the Palmyra Police Department, Palmyra Fire and Rescue, Sullivan Fire Department, Kettle Moraine Fire District, Western Lakes Fire District and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

According to a press release, it is unclear whether the hunter fell from a tree, experienced a medical emergency or both.

The man's identity has not been released as family members are still being notified.

Dig deeper:

Saturday, Nov. 21, marked the first day of Wisconsin's gun deer season.