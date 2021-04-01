Salmon burgers sold at Costco recalled for potentially containing metal pieces

article

A brand of salmon burgers sold exclusively at Costco is being recalled over fears that it may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

Trident Seafoods Corporation issued a voluntary recall Saturday for a single lot number of Pacific Salmon Burgers, according to a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notice.

The burgers "may contain small pieces of metal," which may "pose a choking hazard or other physical injury," the FDA said.

The affected products have the lot number GC101431 and have a best by date of Jan. 14, 2023.

According to the notice, officials have not determined the source of the small pieces of metal. However, the company isn't aware of any injuries or illnesses related to the recalled products.

"Trident Seafoods takes food safety very seriously and is investigating this situation thoroughly," the notice reads.

The FDA is urging consumers to stop using the product and return it to a local Costco for a full refund.

Representatives for Trident Seafoods did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

