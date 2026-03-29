Salem Lakes farm fire draws more than 15 departments; no injuries reported

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The Brief A farm fire in Salem Lakes prompted a response from more than 15 departments on Sunday. Eastbound Highway 50 lanes were closed before crews brought the fire under control. No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.



Fire crews responded to a farm fire in the Village of Salem Lakes on Sunday, March 29.

What we know:

The fire broke out at Meyer Family Farm. Salem Lakes Fire Rescue reported heavy black smoke and active fire conditions at the rear of the property when crews arrived.

Due to the severity of the fire, a MABAS Box Alarm was activated and later upgraded to a second alarm, bringing assistance from more than 15 departments across southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

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During firefighting operations, eastbound lanes of Highway 50 were closed for safety. The roadway reopened after the fire was brought under control at approximately 1:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported to civilians, firefighters or farm animals. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

Lt. Jason Caira says it's especially important to watch where you burn right now.

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"Today, the DNR put out a thing that is a high danger for burning. Notify your fire department, ask them if it's okay to burn," he said. "Right now it's high danger to burn with the winds and with the weather outside."

Salem Lakes Fire Rescue thanked assisting agencies for their response and reminded residents to ensure working smoke alarms are installed on every level of their homes.