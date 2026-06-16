Saddle Seat World Cup: Delafield rider competing with Team USA

The Brief Delafield's Ritchie Dallen is one of only 12 riders nationwide selected for Team USA at the upcoming Saddle Seat World Cup. Competitors are judged on their ability to quickly adapt and handle unfamiliar horses. The competition will take place starting June 29 in Shelbyville, Kentucky.



There is another World Cup taking place in June – and it is about as far removed from soccer as you can get. One of the Team USA participants in the Saddle Seat World Cup is from Delafield.

Saddle Seat World Cup

What we know:

Ritchie Dallen has been training for this moment four times a week for the last 12 years. He is an athlete hoping to trot home with a big victory.

Ritchie Dallen

"This is a very different type of World Cup, yeah," Dallen said. "It’s taught me a lot about myself. A lot of this is just a mental game."

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Later in June, Dallen will head to Kentucky to join Team USA in the Saddle Seat World Cup. This is the second time Dallen has qualified for the competition. Two years ago in South Africa, Dallen and Team USA took home a gold medal.

Dallen has been riding his horse, Doc, for years. In the competition, riders have only 20 minutes to be paired with horses they have never met.

Ritchie Dallen

What they're saying:

"You don’t know how they think or if they hate this or hate that – just like little kids," said Coach Scott Matton.

Matton said Dallen is one of the best he has ever trained.

"What is it exactly that the judges are looking for?" asked FOX6's Bret Lemoine.

"Suitability. To be able to – even if your horse is tough and fractured – the fact that you can ride it, settle it down and put it in the right spot," Matton answered.

Scott Matton

Earning the trust of a horse

Dig deeper:

It is no easy task. There is a rhythm and trust that Dallen will have to build quickly with the horse.

Only a dozen riders from across the country are part of the team.

"I’ve reached pretty much the top of it here. I think from here on out, I might be taking a step back," Dallen said.

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At 19 years old, Dallen said he is aging out of the competition, and needs to focus on his education. In this World Cup, his only goal is gold.

"Do your country proud and enjoy the moment," Dallen said.

Ritchie Dallen

What's next:

The competition starts on Monday, June 29 in Shelbyville, Kentucky. FOX6 News will keep you posted on the fate of Team USA.