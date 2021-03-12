A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Construction is really picking up! Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

1. Introductions/Project Overview

This three-year, 1.7-mile reconstruction project will expand I-41 to eight lanes from Swan Boulevard to Burleigh Street.

8 lanes of new concrete

Brand new bridges

New railroad bridge as well as a temporary railroad bridge, over I-41

2. Long-term closures applicable today

The Meinecke Avenue bridge over I-41 was closed Monday, 3/8 and will remain closed through late 2021.

The following ramp closures took place at North Avenue overnight Wednesday, 3/10:

I-41 southbound exit to westbound North Avenue

I-41 southbound exit to eastbound North Avenue

North Avenue entrance to I-41 southbound

The following ramp closures at North Avenue are scheduled for overnight Saturday 3/13:

I-41 northbound exit to westbound North Avenue

North Avenue entrance to I-41 northbound

The I-41 northbound exit to Mayfair Road will remain open until 2022 and may be utilized for traffic accessing eastbound North Avenue. For safety reasons, it is not recommended for access to westbound North Avenue.

Burleigh Street, WIS 100 and Watertown Plank Road can be utilized as detour routes for Zoo Interchange North Leg closures.

3. Important nighttime freeway closures in the next week

Friday, March 12:

- I-41 South full closure 11pm - 7pm from Burleigh Street to Watertown Plank Road to shift traffic to the right. (Graphic 3)

Saturday, March 13:

- I-41 North full closure 11pm - 7am from Watertown Plank Road to Burleigh Street to shift traffic to the right. (Graphic 4)

Monday, March 15 - Wednesday, March 17:

- I-41 North and South overnight full closure from Watertown Plank Road to Burleigh Street for temporary lighting, barrier wall work, mill & fill, and two nights of demolition for the Meinecke Avenue bridge (3/16 and 3/17)