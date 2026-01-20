Rosendale 2-vehicle crash; Waupun man suffers serious injuries
TOWNSHIP OF ROSENDALE, Wis. - A 55-year-old Waupun man was seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in the Township of Rosendale midday on Tuesday, Jan. 20.
What we know:
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened shortly before noon on Tuesday on Highway 26 near Olden Road.
A preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV traveling northbound on Highway 26 lost control, crossed the centerline, and struck the side of a southbound semi-truck. After the initial impact, the SUV continued northbound and left the roadway, striking a power pole on the east side of the road.
The Waupun man was driving the SUV. He suffered serious injuries and was flown by ThedaStar helicopter for medical treatment.
The semi-truck and trailer sustained damage to the driver’s side. The operator of the semi-truck was not injured. A Wisconsin State Patrol inspector assisted at the scene and conducted a commercial motor vehicle inspection.
Highway 26 was completely closed for approximately 30 minutes while the medical helicopter landed and emergency responders worked at the scene.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.