Rosendale 2-vehicle crash; Waupun man suffers serious injuries

The Brief A 55-year-old Waupun man was seriously injured midday Tuesday after his SUV struck a semi-truck and a power pole on Highway 26. The driver was airlifted by helicopter for medical treatment; the semi-truck operator was not hurt. Highway 26 near Olden Road was shut down for approximately 30 minutes for emergency response and a State Patrol inspection.



A 55-year-old Waupun man was seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in the Township of Rosendale midday on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Rosendale crash

What we know:

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened shortly before noon on Tuesday on Highway 26 near Olden Road.

A preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV traveling northbound on Highway 26 lost control, crossed the centerline, and struck the side of a southbound semi-truck. After the initial impact, the SUV continued northbound and left the roadway, striking a power pole on the east side of the road.

The Waupun man was driving the SUV. He suffered serious injuries and was flown by ThedaStar helicopter for medical treatment.

The semi-truck and trailer sustained damage to the driver’s side. The operator of the semi-truck was not injured. A Wisconsin State Patrol inspector assisted at the scene and conducted a commercial motor vehicle inspection.

Highway 26 was completely closed for approximately 30 minutes while the medical helicopter landed and emergency responders worked at the scene.