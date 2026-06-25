Rogers Behavioral Health expansion; more beds, therapy for those in need

The Brief Rogers Behavioral Health is opening two new residential treatment centers in Oconomowoc this summer despite widespread industry funding cuts. The first site is a 24-bed residential facility opening soon that is dedicated to adults recovering from severe eating disorders. A second 20-bed facility will open in August to provide specialized mental health care for young adults.



Finding specialized care for a severe mental health crisis can often feel like an uphill battle, especially as community clinics struggle to stay afloat. But there is help on the way.

Rogers Behavioral Health says they are opening two new residential treatment centers. The expansion means more beds, more therapy, and more second chances.

Two new residential treatment centers

What they're saying:

Jordan Kernen of Sun Prairie says treatment centers like the ones that will be built gave her her life back. Kernen's battle with an eating disorder took a dangerous turn after what started as a reasonable health journey.

"I was eating healthy, but it took a turn when I got out of control, and I was losing a ton of weight. I was exercising all the time," Kernen said.

Jordan Kernen

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The 30-year-old said anorexia nervosa brought anxiety, depression, and ultimately, a life-threatening crisis.

"When I was going to the hospital, and I know I was on death store, it was, it was really, really bad," Kernen said.

That rock bottom pushed Kernen to seek help at Rogers Behavioral Health.

"It was like one of the hardest things I've ever done but it really gave me my life back," Kernen said.

Jordan Kernen

The expansion

What we know:

Kernen is sharing her story as the mental health provider expands its footprint, opening two new residential treatment centers in Oconomowoc this summer.

"It's a great opportunity to provide access to life, saving care for our adult, eating disorder populations," said Heather Jones, chief clinical officer for Rogers.

The expansion comes at a critical time, as recent state and federal policy shifts leave many mental health facilities facing severe funding cuts.

But Rogers is bucking the trend, opening a new, 24-bed residential site specifically for adults in need.

"It's us being able to work with you to find tools that work for you and so that you can leave and so that you can feel success in your life and happiness and hope," said Cindy Meyer, president and CEO of Rogers.

Investment in hope

Dig deeper:

It is an investment in hope, creating a lifeline for others to rewrite their stories, just like Kernen did.

"I feel a lot better. I, like I said, I am doing my dream job. I have better relationships with people," Kernen said.

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Kernen said her recovery is a daily journey. But now, she has the power to fight back.

"There are still days that I struggle and there are times in my life that I struggle, but I have the tools," Kernen said.

The expansion continues in August with a new, 20-bed facility catering to young adults.

Resources available

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is in need of help, there are resources and treatment programs available to you. Learn much more about these programs.