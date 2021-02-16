Expand / Collapse search

Rock County sheriff: Plane crash in town of Rock was fatal

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Authorities say a plane crash in the town of Rock on Tuesday morning was fatal, but few other details were immediately released.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office sent out a statement late Tuesday morning saying officials would provide an update at noon in reference to the "fatal plane crash."

Plane crash investigation in Town of Rock (Credit: WMTV)

The Janesville Gazette reported that rescue crews responded to an area along the Rock River, just south of the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

