Road work update: Weekend full freeway closure

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:40AM
Construction is picking up – and Jason Rosell with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.  

Weekend Full Freeway Closure of I-41 North/South

What (54 Hour Closure Map Areas):

  • Full closure of I-41 North/South from Burleigh Street to Watertown Plank Road
  • Weather dependent, the closure is scheduled for 11 PM Friday, January 14 through 5 AM Monday, January 17

Why (2021.11.19.SA.01 and Existing UPRR Structure) :

  • The weekend full closure is the safest and most efficient way to demolish the UPRR bridge over I-41
  • We have successfully utilized 54-hour closures in the past and have extensively planned with law enforcement, maintenance, and other stakeholders to minimize impacts
  • Will be back next Friday with additional detail