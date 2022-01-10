Road work update: Weekend full freeway closure

Construction is picking up – and Jason Rosell with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Weekend Full Freeway Closure of I-41 North/South

What (54 Hour Closure Map Areas):

Weather dependent, the closure is scheduled for 11 PM Friday, January 14 through 5 AM Monday, January 17

Full closure of I-41 North/South from Burleigh Street to Watertown Plank Road

Why (2021.11.19.SA.01 and Existing UPRR Structure) :

The weekend full closure is the safest and most efficient way to demolish the UPRR bridge over I-41

We have successfully utilized 54-hour closures in the past and have extensively planned with law enforcement, maintenance, and other stakeholders to minimize impacts