RNC 2024 in Milwaukee; Mayor Johnson unveils new webpage, map

Mayor Cavalier Johnson unveiled on Wednesday, Feb. 21, a new city webpage that lists answers to dozens of common questions people may have about July’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

"We've set up a new webpage, that's city.milwaukee.gov/RNC/FAQ to provide answers. There's a wide range of categories offering information to residents, information to visitors, as well as information to businesses," said Mayor Johnson.

The Frequently Asked Questions page is designed to address common inquiries from residents, visitors, and businesses. Additionally, this FAQ page will include new information about the security zone that will be in place surrounding the convention site.

Additionally, the U.S. Secret Service released a map of the general areas expected to be affected by the operational security plan for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

"The United States Secret Service is sharing a map that shows the general areas that will be affected by the RNC," said Mayor Johnson. "The map does not detail street closures or check points that will be in place. What it does show is the likely area that will be impacted in some way."

The map is tentative and does not contain exact impacts, such as street closures, parking restrictions, or checkpoints. It is intended to help members of the public prepare for the upcoming convention by providing them with initial information on whether their home, business, or commute could potentially be affected by the security plan.

Looking ahead

When the RNC comes to Milwaukee, it is estimated some 50,000 people will descend on the Deer District and stay in hotels across the Midwest.

Convention organizers estimate the 2024 convention could generate roughly $200 million for the economy in southeast Wisconsin.

The 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee will be held from July 15-18, 2024.