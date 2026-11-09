Riverwest food table complaints over rats, city plans to inspect site

The Brief A Riverwest community garden and food table face rodent complaints. Residents say the food sharing setup may contribute to a rat problem. The city Department of Neighborhood Services plans to inspect the site.



A garden and free food table in Riverwest were created to lend a hand in the community. But some say they are attracting more than the people they want to help.

Rodent problem

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They say rodents have become a big problem there. The location sits just off Bremen and Clarke, between a bar and convenience store. People in the neighborhood say the free food table might not be the source of a rat problem, but it is not helping.

"You try and do right, and it just doesn't always work out like that," said Marty with the Bremen Community Garden.

This is not what volunteers at the Bremen Community Garden ever wanted.

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"These just look like potatoes. I don't know if that's attracting rats," Marty said.

Complaints have emerged that a spot meant to help the community might be contributing to another problem.

"The hope is that people can get here soon enough to get the food before it goes bad," Marty said.

On Sunday, a complaint was filed with the Department of Neighborhood Services, saying in part "the wonderful free food table has become a rat feeding zone."

"We’ve seen them now for the past year," said nearby resident Steve Jennings.

Jennings lives nearby. He said the garden and table might not be the source of the problem – but at times – they are not helping.

"They’re out there at night or early in the morning," Jennings said.

The Department of Neighborhood Services said an inspector will go out to take a look. In the meantime, volunteers like Marty are trying to clean things up.

"Unfortunately, our numbers for volunteers have dwindled a little bit, and we’re just not able to be here all the time," Marty said.

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In the past, volunteers have discouraged people from leaving clothing and trinkets. Organizers are asking people to stop bringing old food and perishable items. If things do not change, they may stop the free food table.

"I guess we just have to monitor it and possibly just take it down if it continues to be like that," Marty said.

Records show the city actually owns the property. Fox6 has been told a volunteer organization maintains liability insurance on the lot.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.