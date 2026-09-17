The Brief Trips to the gas pump are costing drivers more, prompting many to look for ways to save. High gas prices motivated one Milwaukee mother to purchase a gas-friendly car for her family. Diamond Jim's Motorcars added electric and fuel-efficient cars to its inventory due to gas prices.



Trips to the pump are costing more nowadays, leaving many drivers looking for ways to save.

Fuel-efficient shift

The backstory:

Gas prices motivated Milwaukee resident Especial Robinson to make a change to keep her family moving in a gas-effective car without breaking the bank. She said she used to spend around $60 per week, but now?

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"I would say maybe $150 right now, it's a lot because I do a lot of driving," she said. "It was a good decision to switch to something more gas affordable," she said.

Electric car inventory

What we know:

Having gas-friendly models or some that do not require any gas at all pushed Diamond Jim's Motorcars to add electric cars to its inventory. He said they started selling a few per month, but over the past year, they've been selling 30–40 per month.

"They're obviously very fuel efficient, no fuel, and when gas prices started to go up about a year ago, that's what really started to get us into the EV state of mind to speak," owner Turk Letizia said. "The chargers that you can put in your home are a lot less expensive than they used to be, and the regular maintenance beyond the gas is just so minimal that they've just been selling very well."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Electric vehicles at Diamond Jim's Motorcars

Even if drivers do not want to go the electric route, Letizia said his business also offers cars that are gas-friendly that help folks like Robinson and her kids get around.

"I mean it's expensive, don't get me wrong," Robinson said. "But I have to put gas in the car. Yes, gas friendly."

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

Featured article