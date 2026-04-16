Ridglan Farms beagles; activists plan "rescue" of dogs this weekend

The Brief Activists aim to deploy 2,000 people to "rescue" all remaining beagles from Ridglan Farms this weekend. Authorities are warning protesters against further illegal entry or property damage. The Dane County Sheriff is recommending criminal charges for 63 individuals following a previous raid at the facility in March.



Animal rights activists from across the country are coming to Wisconsin this weekend. They say their plan is to "rescue" all the dogs still inside Ridglan Farms.

Planned "rescue" of beagles

What we know:

The facility in western Dane County breeds beagles for scientific experiments. The owners recently agreed to give up their breeding license by this summer to avoid animal cruelty charges.

Ridglan Farms, Dane County

In March, more than 60 activists raided Ridglan Farms and removed 22 beagles from the property.

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On Sunday, April 19, activists say they plan to send 2,000 people in to get the rest of the dogs.

Ridglan Farms, Dane County

Sheriff's video message

What they're saying:

In a video message posted on Wednesday, April 15, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said he supports their First Amendment right to protest.

"But we have to draw a decisive line between peacefully protesting and disagreeing and violently breaking into a facility, damaging property and stealing private property," Sheriff Barrett said.

Sheriff Barrett is now recommending 63 people for criminal charges in connection with the March 15 break-in at Ridglan Farms. They include 62 animal rights activists accused of burglary, theft, property damage, and receiving stolen property.

The sheriff is also recommending charges of reckless driving and property damage for a man named Jerry Blizzard. He is the town constable in Blue Mounds, and has close family ties to the owners of Ridglan Farms.

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Sheriff Barrett noted in his video a web page has been created to answer FAQs (frequently asked questions) about the sheriff's office role, responsibilities, and response to the Ridglan Farms protests.

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