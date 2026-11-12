Reported burglary at Bucks player Kyle Kuzma's Bayside home

The Brief Bayside police are investigating a targeted residential burglary at a home, Neighbors identified the targeted property near North Lake Drive as Kyle Kuzma’s residence. An unknown party entered the home and took belongings.



Bayside police said they are investigating a burglary at a home near North Lake Drive. Neighbors said Kyle Kuzma’s home was the target.

Burglary details

What To Know:

FOX6 News reached out to police about the possible burglary at Kyle Kuzma’s home. While their release did not confirm it was his house, they shared details about an active investigation after FOX6 News specifically asked about Kuzma’s home near North Lake Drive.

Police said they responded to a residential burglary call not in progress around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Investigators said the caller explained an unknown party entered their home and belongings were taken. Police said they are not naming the victim out of respect for their privacy, but said they believe the home was targeted.

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This would be the second time a Bucks player’s home has been burglarized. Back in November 2024, Bucks player Bobby Portis’s River Hills home was broken into. According to police, Portis found his bedroom window smashed, and his safe was stolen with his 2021 NBA championship ring and other valuables inside. Three men were later arrested in Argentina in connection with that case.

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Bayside police said the investigation remains active and there is no immediate threat to the public. FOX6 News did reach out to the Bucks for comment, but is still waiting to hear back.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.