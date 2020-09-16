Remote learning begins as 56 coronavirus cases reported at NYC schools

New York City's already delayed school year is scheduled to start remotely Wednesday in a soft opening that will serve as a prologue to the return of students to physical classrooms next week.

It comes as concerns remain over the spread of COVID-19. The Department of Education released a list of schools with 56 positive coronavirus cases among staffers who returned to school buildings last week.

According to the DOE, two cases in separate classrooms were identified within seven-days at PS 811X The Academy for Career and Living Skill on Longfellow Avenue, which reopened Monday after a deep clean and investigation. Two cases in separate classrooms were reported at PS 139 and were being investigated. The building was closed for an initial 24 hour period. All individuals who tested positive were isolating.

1. P..S. 158 Bayard Taylor

2. East Side Elementary School, PS 267

3. High School for Dual Language and Asian Studies

4. Esperanza Preparatory Academy

5. P.S. 161 Pedro Albizu Campos

6. Paula Hedbavny School

7. P.S. 154 Jonathan D. Hyatt

8. P.S. 130 Abram Stevens Hewitt

9. Longwood Preparatory Academy

10. P.S. 070 Max Shoenfeld

11. P.S. 056 Norwood Heights

12. P.S. 214

13. P.S. 536

14. P.S. 011 Purvis J. Behan

15. The High School for Enterprise, Business and Technology

16. P.S. 001 The Bergen

17. J.H.S. 088 Peter Rouget

18. M.S. 267 Math, Science & Technology

19. P.S. 243 The Weeksville School

20. P.S. 161 The Crown

21. P.S. Michael Friedsam

22. P.S. 149 Danny Kaye

23. Academy of Innovative Technology

24. Liberty Avenue Middle School

25. P.S. 177 The Marlboro

26. I.S. 228 David A. Boody

27. P.S. 139 Alexine A. Fenty

28. P.S. 361 East Flatbush Early Childhood School

29. P.S. 197 The Ocean School

30. P.S. 055 The Maure Magnet School of Communication Arts, Technology and Multimedia

31. P.S. 349 The Queens School for Leadership and Excellence

32. PS 84 Steinway

33. I.S. 281 Joseph B. Cavallaro

34. P.S. 97 The Highlawn

35. Frederick Douglass Academy VII HS

36. Francis Lewis High School

37. P.S. 090 Horace Mann

38. I.S. 230

39. P.S. 111 Jacob Blackwell

40. P.S. 78

41. Space Shuttle Columbia School

42. New Dorp High School

43. Tottenville HS

44. The Kathleen Grimm School for Leadership and Sustainability

45. P.S. 13 ML Lindemeyer

46. P.S. 377 Alejandrina B. De Gautier

47. The Brooklyn School for Social Justice

48. The Academy for Career and Living Skill

49. PS 10 in the Bronx

50. Robert E. Peary School

51. Walter J. Damrosch School

52. Passages Academy Bronx

53. Mid-Bronx CCRP Early Childhood Center, Inc.

54. Bedrock Preschool (NYCEEC)

55. CO Family of Services

56. P.S. 009 Walter Reed School

Even as more than 1 million kids remotely return to class, its an open question whether the city can pull off the hybrid learning system Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in July.

Advertisement

Unions representing teachers and principals in the nation's largest public school district say schools still don't have the teachers or the coronavirus safety measures that are needed, but de Blasio, a Democrat, has insisted that the school year will start as planned with three days of online orientation this week.

Students begin returning to their physical classrooms Monday for the first time since last March when COVID-19 forced the closure of schoolhouses in New York and across much of the nation.

The reopening comes as an average of around 240 people a day are still being diagnosed with the coronavirus in New York City, one of only a few large U.S. cities attempting to start the school year with students in physical classrooms.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Under de Blasio's plan, the majority of students will be in their schools between one and three days a week and home learning on screens the rest of the time. About 42% of families have requested online-only instruction.

All students are supposed to connect with teachers and classmates online in a three-day orientation starting Wednesday that will focus on students' social and emotional well-being and lay out some of the practicalities of how this unprecedented school year will work.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, teachers and administrators are still working furiously to prepare for the physical return of students to classrooms. And there is still sparring going on between city officials and unions over safety precautions and staffing levels.

Mark Cannizzaro, the president of the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators, which represents principals, said the mayor’s promise to send 2,000 additional teachers into the system to fill gaps created by social distancing requirements still leaves the district “woefully” short-staffed. He says city principals asked for more than 10,000 new teachers.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, questioned both staffing levels and coronavirus safety.

“Right now we still don’t have a teacher for every classroom for students who come in,” Mulgrew said Tuesday on TV station NY1. “We still don’t know if all the schools are being cleaned and disinfected on a daily basis because custodians have not been given all the proper equipment to do those things.”

Some teachers protested outside their schools on Monday. “Now that school staff are back in school buildings, it is clearer than ever that the mayor’s reopening plan is not safe,” the Movement of Rank and File Educators, a militant UFT caucus, said in a statement.

De Blasio has waved off the union complaints. “We’ve been talking about it for weeks and weeks,” he said at his coronavirus briefing on Tuesday. “School is opening on Monday the 21st.”

The city plans to do random testing of students and staff for the virus starting on Oct. 1. The mayor said Monday that a COVID-19 “situation room” would be set up to respond swiftly to school coronavirus cases.