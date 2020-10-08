Regeneron asks FDA for emergency use authorization for antibody drug that treated Trump

Regeneron is seeking emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its drug that was used to treat President Donald Trump while he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

The pharmaceutical company submitted an application on Wednesday for REGN-COV2, which is described as a combination of two monoclonal antibodies designed specifically to block the infectivity of the novel coronavirus — which causes COVID-19.

Trump has called the drug “a cure” after receiving it during his three-day stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last weekend, though the medical community maintains COVID-19 has no known cure.

The president tweeted a video Wednesday advocating for the drug to be given emergency use authorization status.“To me, it wasn’t therapeutic, it just made me better. I call that a cure,” Trump said. “I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president because I feel great.”

The safety and effectiveness of the drug have not yet been proven. And there’s no way for Trump or his doctors to know that the drug had any effect, according to the Associated Press.

Should the drug gain authorization, Regeneron said there’s an agreement in place for the government to make the initial doses available for free.

“If an EUA is granted, the government has committed to making these doses available to the American people at nocost and would be responsible for their distribution,“ Regeneron said in a statement.

The drugmaker said they have enough doses ready for 50,000 patients. They expect to have doses available for 300,000patients in total within the next few months.

