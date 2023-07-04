Reeseville Canadian Pacific train derailment, 25-30 cars

article

A Canadian Pacific train derailed near Reeseville on the Fourth of July.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the Town of Lowell in Dodge County.

Sheriff's officials said about 25-30 cars derailed. They were not hauling hazardous materials, so officials said there was no risk to the public.

"Really, what I want the public and the community to know is nobody’s in any danger," said Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt in a 5 p.m. update Tuesday, July 4 in Reeseville. "We have everything under control. The most inconvenient part of this for the public is you can’t drive through Reeseville right now."

Reeseville Canadian Pacific train derailment

The cause is under investigation.

"All we have here is property damage today, which is a blessing when you have a train derailment," said Sheriff Schmidt.

Chris Abell, deputy fire chief, CLR Fire & Rescue, said the cars were carrying grain and potash. There was one "hazardous car," but it was empty, he said, with residual petroleum products. It was not involved in the derailment, nor were either of the locomotives.

He added that getting access to the derailment site was challenging due to the rural nature of the area, telling the media they called in extra resources, including ATVs and drones.

Reeseville Canadian Pacific train derailment

The crossing in Reeseville at County Highway G or Main Street was expected to be closed to traffic, possibly long-term, so officials asked people to find alternate routes.

A detour was set up: From the south to the north, County G to State Highway 19 to County BB to State Highway 16/60 to County G. From north to south would be opposite.

As of 5 p.m., the sheriff estimated it would take another three to six hours to clean up the derailment.