Red Cross: National blood crisis; immediate need for blood donations

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The Brief For only the second time in history, the American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis. Donors are asked to act immediately to help save lives. All blood types are needed, but the situation is especially dire for type O blood.



The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis—only the second in its history—and patient care is already being impacted. Immediate donations are urgently needed to save lives.

While all blood types are needed, the situation is critical for type O, forcing the Red Cross to limit hospital distributions. The supply of type O positive blood has plummeted to less than a single day.

Book an appointment

What you can do:

Help end this crisis and stabilize the blood supply. Book an appointment to give blood now by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank you, all who come to give by July 31 will receive a Fandango Movie Ticket by email (up to $15 ticket price and fees). See RedCrossBlood.org/July.

Additionally, those who come to give Aug. 1-31, 2026, will receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card by email. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/August.

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Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Dodge County



Beaver Dam

8/24/2026: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

8/25/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St



Fox Lake

8/17/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111



Horicon

8/13/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Horicon Police Department, 220 Ellison St



Iron Ridge

2026-APL-0531

8/4/2026: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road



Juneau

8/20/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Human Services and Health Department, 199 County Road DF



Lomira

8/24/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Methodist Church, 300 Church St



Mayville

8/26/2026: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street



Randolph

8/26/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St



Waupun

8/20/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 900 W Main St

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Fond du Lac County



Eden

8/7/2026: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Eden Fire Department, 104 Pine St



Fond du Lac

7/28/2026: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

7/28/2026: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

7/31/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

8/19/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

8/19/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Avenue 795, 795 Fond du Lac Ave

8/20/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr



North Fond du Lac

8/7/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.



Ripon

8/18/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St



Saint Cloud

8/25/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Cloud Athletic Club, 911 Main St

_______________

Jefferson County



Fort Atkinson

8/3/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

8/24/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Nitardy Funeral Homes, 1008 Madison Ave

8/26/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave



Jefferson

8/14/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.

8/28/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Coletta of Wisconsin, N4637 Co Rd Y



Johnson Creek

8/6/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St



Lake Mills

2026-APL-0531

8/19/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Mills Fire Department, 120 Veterans Ln



Waterloo

8/11/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph Church, 387 S Monroe



Watertown

8/5/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

8/28/2026: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Schultz Family YMCA, 674 Johnson St

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Kenosha County



Kenosha

7/27/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 4th Ave

7/31/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave

8/13/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd



Salem Lakes

7/28/2026: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Healing Grounds Cafe & Juicery, 7510 288th Ave

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Milwaukee

Brown Deer

7/31/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, 8080 N 47th St.



Franklin

8/25/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road



Greendale

8/7/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 6705 Northway



Greenfield

7/28/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Greenfield City Hall, 7325 W Forest Home Ave



Milwaukee

8/4/2026: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Honey Creek Corporate Center, 115 S 84th St

8/4/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kosciuszko Community Center, 2201 S 7th St

8/14/2026: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park Branch, 1500 E Park Pl

8/19/2026: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

8/21/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

8/27/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave

8/27/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Parish, 3970 N 92nd St



Oak Creek

8/5/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Homewood Suites by Hilton, 1900 W Creekside Xing Cir



River Hills

7/30/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd



Shorewood

7/28/2026: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shorewood Village Center, 3930 N. Murray Ave.



Wauwatosa

7/29/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Current Electric Co, 2942 N 117th St.

2026-APL-0531



West Allis

8/13/2026: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., West Allis Public Library, 7421 W National Ave



Whitefish Bay

8/28/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Whitefish Bay Library, 5420 N Marlborough Dr

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Ozaukee County



Cedarburg

8/11/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd



Mequon

8/7/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Unitarian Church North, 13800 N. Port Washington Road



Port Washington

8/18/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

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Racine County



Burlington

8/27/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burlington United Methodist Church, 857 W State St



Mt Pleasant

8/26/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Image Management Family YMCA, 8501 Campus Dr



Waterford

8/20/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterford Public Library, 101 N River St

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Sheboygan County



Cedar Grove

8/4/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St



Plymouth

8/19/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St



Sheboygan

7/31/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/7/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/14/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/21/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/27/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Uptown Social, 1817 N 8th St

8/28/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

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Walworth County



Delavan

8/11/2026: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

8/17/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E Geneva St



Elkhorn

2026-APL-0531

7/29/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

8/20/2026: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd



Lake Geneva

8/7/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street



Walworth

8/18/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

_______________

Washington County



Germantown

8/28/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd



Hartford

7/27/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hartford Recreation Center, 125 N Rural St

Jackson

7/29/2026: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln



Kewaskum

8/6/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.



West Bend

8/5/2026: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

8/5/2026: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

8/12/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.

_______________

Waukesha County



Brookfield

8/24/2026: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookfield Public Library, 1900 N Calhoun Rd

8/25/2026: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd

8/27/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street



Butler

8/21/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Frontier Park Community Building, 5251 N. 127th Street

Elm Grove

7/27/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elm Grove Village Hall, 13600 Juneau Blvd



Hartland

7/31/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, 246 E Capitol Dr

8/3/2026: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

8/19/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

8/21/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave



Lannon

8/18/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 20851 W Main St



Menomonee Falls

7/30/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

8/27/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St



Mukwonago

8/17/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Storyhill Church, S93 W30580 County Rd NN



Muskego

8/28/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73W16663 Janesville Rd



New Berlin

7/27/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

8/6/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Word Church, 21401 W. National Avenue

8/10/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave

8/24/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunnyslope Rd

8/25/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln



North Prairie

8/24/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE



Oconomowoc

7/30/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, N50 W35181 E Wisconsin Ave

7/31/2026: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

7/31/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran School, 210 E Pleasant St

8/10/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 800 Lake Dr

8/21/2026: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St



Okauchee Lake

8/17/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Magnus Anderson American Legion Post 399, N50W34760 E Wisconsin Ave



Pewaukee

7/27/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/28/2026: 10:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/29/2026: 8:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/30/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/31/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/1/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/2/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/3/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/4/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/5/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/7/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/8/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/9/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/10/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/10/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Rd

8/11/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/12/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/14/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/15/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/16/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/17/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/18/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/19/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/21/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/22/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/23/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/24/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/25/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/26/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/28/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2026-APL-0531



Summit

8/26/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road



Wales

7/30/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Preschool, 470 N Oak Crest Dr



Waukesha

8/3/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive

8/14/2026: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Catholic Memorial High School, 601 E College Ave