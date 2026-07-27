Red Cross: National blood crisis; immediate need for blood donations
MILWAUKEE - The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis—only the second in its history—and patient care is already being impacted. Immediate donations are urgently needed to save lives.
While all blood types are needed, the situation is critical for type O, forcing the Red Cross to limit hospital distributions. The supply of type O positive blood has plummeted to less than a single day.
Book an appointment
What you can do:
Help end this crisis and stabilize the blood supply. Book an appointment to give blood now by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank you, all who come to give by July 31 will receive a Fandango Movie Ticket by email (up to $15 ticket price and fees). See RedCrossBlood.org/July.
Additionally, those who come to give Aug. 1-31, 2026, will receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card by email. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/August.
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Upcoming blood donation opportunities
Dodge County
Beaver Dam
8/24/2026: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
8/25/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Fox Lake
8/17/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111
Horicon
8/13/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Horicon Police Department, 220 Ellison St
Iron Ridge
2026-APL-0531
8/4/2026: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road
Juneau
8/20/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Human Services and Health Department, 199 County Road DF
Lomira
8/24/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Methodist Church, 300 Church St
Mayville
8/26/2026: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street
Randolph
8/26/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St
Waupun
8/20/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 900 W Main St
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Fond du Lac County
Eden
8/7/2026: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Eden Fire Department, 104 Pine St
Fond du Lac
7/28/2026: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
7/28/2026: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
7/31/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
8/19/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd
8/19/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Avenue 795, 795 Fond du Lac Ave
8/20/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr
North Fond du Lac
8/7/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.
Ripon
8/18/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
Saint Cloud
8/25/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Cloud Athletic Club, 911 Main St
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Jefferson County
Fort Atkinson
8/3/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.
8/24/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Nitardy Funeral Homes, 1008 Madison Ave
8/26/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave
Jefferson
8/14/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.
8/28/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Coletta of Wisconsin, N4637 Co Rd Y
Johnson Creek
8/6/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
Lake Mills
2026-APL-0531
8/19/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Mills Fire Department, 120 Veterans Ln
Waterloo
8/11/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph Church, 387 S Monroe
Watertown
8/5/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
8/28/2026: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Schultz Family YMCA, 674 Johnson St
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Kenosha County
Kenosha
7/27/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 4th Ave
7/31/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave
8/13/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd
Salem Lakes
7/28/2026: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Healing Grounds Cafe & Juicery, 7510 288th Ave
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Milwaukee
Brown Deer
7/31/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, 8080 N 47th St.
Franklin
8/25/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road
Greendale
8/7/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 6705 Northway
Greenfield
7/28/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Greenfield City Hall, 7325 W Forest Home Ave
Milwaukee
8/4/2026: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Honey Creek Corporate Center, 115 S 84th St
8/4/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kosciuszko Community Center, 2201 S 7th St
8/14/2026: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park Branch, 1500 E Park Pl
8/19/2026: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
8/21/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave
8/27/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave
8/27/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Parish, 3970 N 92nd St
Oak Creek
8/5/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Homewood Suites by Hilton, 1900 W Creekside Xing Cir
River Hills
7/30/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd
Shorewood
7/28/2026: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shorewood Village Center, 3930 N. Murray Ave.
Wauwatosa
7/29/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Current Electric Co, 2942 N 117th St.
2026-APL-0531
West Allis
8/13/2026: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., West Allis Public Library, 7421 W National Ave
Whitefish Bay
8/28/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Whitefish Bay Library, 5420 N Marlborough Dr
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Ozaukee County
Cedarburg
8/11/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd
Mequon
8/7/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Unitarian Church North, 13800 N. Port Washington Road
Port Washington
8/18/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St
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Racine County
Burlington
8/27/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burlington United Methodist Church, 857 W State St
Mt Pleasant
8/26/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Image Management Family YMCA, 8501 Campus Dr
Waterford
8/20/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterford Public Library, 101 N River St
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Sheboygan County
Cedar Grove
8/4/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Plymouth
8/19/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St
Sheboygan
7/31/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/7/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/14/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/21/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/27/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Uptown Social, 1817 N 8th St
8/28/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
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Walworth County
Delavan
8/11/2026: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva
8/17/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E Geneva St
Elkhorn
2026-APL-0531
7/29/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St
8/20/2026: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd
Lake Geneva
8/7/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
Walworth
8/18/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln
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Washington County
Germantown
8/28/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd
Hartford
7/27/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hartford Recreation Center, 125 N Rural St
Jackson
7/29/2026: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
Kewaskum
8/6/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.
West Bend
8/5/2026: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street
8/5/2026: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street
8/12/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.
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Waukesha County
Brookfield
8/24/2026: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookfield Public Library, 1900 N Calhoun Rd
8/25/2026: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd
8/27/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street
Butler
8/21/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Frontier Park Community Building, 5251 N. 127th Street
Elm Grove
7/27/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elm Grove Village Hall, 13600 Juneau Blvd
Hartland
7/31/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, 246 E Capitol Dr
8/3/2026: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd
8/19/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr
8/21/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave
Lannon
8/18/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 20851 W Main St
Menomonee Falls
7/30/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
8/27/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Mukwonago
8/17/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Storyhill Church, S93 W30580 County Rd NN
Muskego
8/28/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73W16663 Janesville Rd
New Berlin
7/27/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
8/6/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Word Church, 21401 W. National Avenue
8/10/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave
8/24/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunnyslope Rd
8/25/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
North Prairie
8/24/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
7/30/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, N50 W35181 E Wisconsin Ave
7/31/2026: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
7/31/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran School, 210 E Pleasant St
8/10/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 800 Lake Dr
8/21/2026: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
Okauchee Lake
8/17/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Magnus Anderson American Legion Post 399, N50W34760 E Wisconsin Ave
Pewaukee
7/27/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/28/2026: 10:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/29/2026: 8:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/30/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/31/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/1/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/2/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/3/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/4/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/5/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/7/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/8/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/9/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/10/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/10/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Rd
8/11/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/12/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/14/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/15/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/16/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/17/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/18/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/19/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/21/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/22/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/23/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/24/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/25/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/26/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/28/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
2026-APL-0531
Summit
8/26/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Wales
7/30/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Preschool, 470 N Oak Crest Dr
Waukesha
8/3/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive
8/14/2026: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Catholic Memorial High School, 601 E College Ave
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the American Red Cross.