RECIPE: Vietnamese Spring Roll Party Tray

Ying's Kitchen owner Ying Stoller shows us how to make a Vietnamese Spring Roll Party Tray.



Vietnamese Spring Roll Party Tray

2-3 oz rice noodles

15-20 pieces lettuce

1/2 cup shredded red cabbage

1 English cucumber strips, cut into strips

7-8 Korean pickled radish strips or Granny Smith apple strips

1 lb cooked large shrimp

15-20 sheets of spring roll rice paper

Some sliced strawberries and kiwis

Sauces:

1. Orange Sauce with Spiciness (1/2 cup Ying's Orange Sauce + 1 tablespoon Ying's Spicy Noodle Sauce, mix well)

2. Peanut Sauce (1/4 cup crunchy peanut butter+ 2 tablespoons cold water + 2 tablespoons Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce +1 tablespoon fish sauce + 1 teaspoon sugar, mix everything well)

3. Ying's Yum Yum Sauce

These three sauces have different flavor profiles but also the colors are very pleasing to the eye.

Cook rice noodles in hot water for about 2 minutes or until they are tender. Rinse in cold water and drain.

Dip rice paper in water one at a time, no more than 3 seconds but make sure the whole thing is wet.

Wet a cutting board, lay a rice paper flat on it, place a piece of lettuce, then top with some rice noodles, shredded red cabbage, cucumber strips, pickled yellow radish or apple strips, finally place 2-3 shrimp (strawberry or kiwi)on the far end, lift the corner over the filling, tuck it under it and begin to roll in, toward the center. Bring the two side corners up over the enclosed filling. Continue rolling to the end. Place it on a serving plate. Repeat the process with the rest. Serve with the sauces.

