RECIPE: Flavor-packed fish facos

Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shares a simple recipe for flavor-packed fish tacos.





Fish tacos

Makes: 4 tacos

2 white fish filers (cod, tilapia or mahi mahi work well for this)

Olive oil

2 Tbsp taco seasoning, store bought or homemade (see recipe below)

4 tortillas

Lime wedges, for serving

1. Preheat oven to 400*. Line a baking sheet with foil or parchment.

2. Place the fish fillets on the baking sheet and drizzle lightly with the olive oil, then sprinkle taco seasoning evenly over the top.

3. Bake for 10 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

4. Add to a flour or corn tortilla, top with slaw and a squeeze of lime.

Slaw

½ bag coleslaw mix

3 limes, juiced

Big squeeze of honey

Pinch of salt and pepper

Dash of cayenne (optional)

1. Mix all ingredients together until well combined. Let sit in the fridge for 20-30 minutes before serving to allow flavors to develop.

Taco seasoning blend

1 Tbsp chili powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp ground cumin

