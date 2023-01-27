Recall: Some Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites, popcorn contain potential peanut allergens

article

Drizzilicious rice cake bites and drizzled popcorn have been recalled due to an undeclared peanut allergen on the packaging.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Drizzilicious’ parent company Snack Innovations Inc. issued the recall on Jan. 25 and warned anyone who may suffer from a peanut allergy or has a severe sensitivity could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The products involved in the recall include:

Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4 oz and/or .74 oz bags

Flavor: Birthday cake

Lot code: N3-11BHNV3552

Best by date: Sept. 21, 2023

Lot code: N3-11BHNV3552

Best by date: Sept. 12, 2023

Lot code: N3-21BHNV0093

Best by date: Oct. 9, 2023

Flavor: Cinnamon Swirl

Lot code: N3-11BHNV3562

Best by date: Sept. 23, 2022

Lot code: N4-11BHNV0163

Best by date: Oct. 16, 2023

Lot code: N3-11BHNV0053

Best by date: Oct. 5, 2023

Flavor: Cookies & cream

Lot code: N4-11BHNV0183

Best by date: Oct. 18, 2023

Lot code: N3-11BHNV0093

Best by date: Oct. 9, 2023

Flavor: Salted caramel

Lot code: N3-11BHNV0083

Best by date: Oct. 8, 2023

Drizzilicious drizzled popcorn 3.6 oz bags

Flavor: Birthday cake

Lot code: N3-11BHNV3322

Best by date: July 28, 2023

Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites .74 oz 32-ct variety box

Lot code: N3-11BHNV3462

Best by date: Sept. 19, 2023

Lot code: N4-21BHNV3532

Best by date: Sept. 22, 2023

The popcorn and mini rice cake bites come in pillow bags and are able to stand on their own. The bags have a resealable zip opening and consumers who purchased these products can find the lot code on the back of the bags.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Anyone who may have purchased these products but does not suffer from a peanut allergy or severe sensitivity can consume the popcorn and rice cake bites as normal.

Those who do have a peanut allergy or intolerance and purchased the recalled items can bring them back to where they were purchased for a full refund.

For anyone who may have questions about the recalled products, they can contact the Drizzilicious consumer center at 1-888-445-5122, Monday-Fridays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., or send an email to foodsafety@snackinnovations.com.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.