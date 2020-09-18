RBG: Photos of Ruth Bader Ginsburg through the years

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, has died at her home in Washington. She was 87.

The court says Ginsburg died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

RELATED: 'A jurist of historic stature': Reaction pours in after death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.

Those health issues included five bouts with cancer beginning in 1999, falls that resulted in broken ribs, insertion of a stent to clear a blocked artery and assorted other hospitalizations after she turned 75.

Advertisement

Here's a look at RGB through the years:

Portrait of Ruth Ginsburg, filed 1977.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with husband Martin Ginsburg. (Photo by Annie Groer/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

3rd December 1993: Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, Ruth Bader Ginsberg. (Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)

United States Supreme Court (Front L-R) Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Jr., (Back L-R) Associate Justice Neil Gor Expand

WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 06: U.S. Supreme Court Justices (L-R) Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas and Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrive for services for former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist at the Supreme Court September 6, 2005 in Washingto Expand

WASHINGTON - MARCH 03: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg smiles during a photo session with photographers at the U.S. Supreme Court March 3, 2006 in Washington DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 19: Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan, left, Samuel Anthony Alito, Jr., Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Anthony M. Kennedy react during prayers at a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court where late Supreme Court Expand

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 21: Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends the "RBG" Premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at The Marc Theatre on January 21, 2018 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Michae Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 12: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg delivers remarks at the Georgetown Law Center on September 12, 2019, in Washington, DC. Justice Ginsburg spoke to over 300 attendees about the Supreme Court's previous term. (Ph Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 10: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a discussion at the Georgetown University Law Center on February 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Justice Ginsburg and U.S. Appeals Court Judge McKeown discussed Expand

The Associated Press contributed to this report.