Randall fatal crash; pickup truck strikes home, driver dies at scene
RANDALL, Wis. - One person is dead after a pickup truck crashed into a home in the Town of Randall on Friday morning, July 17.
What we know:
The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. near 104th Street and 395th Avenue. Authorities said the driver and sole occupant of the truck died at the scene.
Residents inside the home were able to evacuate safely and reported no injuries. The home suffered significant structural damage.
The driver's identity is currently being withheld until family members can be notified.
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Due to the severity and circumstances of the crash, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team was requested to conduct a comprehensive investigation.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue.