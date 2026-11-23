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The Brief A woman died in an apartment fire in Racine on Monday, Nov. 23. The fire happened at an apartment on Shelbourne Court. Racine fire crews found a smoldering couch and an adult woman with significant burns to her body.



One person died in a fire in Racine on Monday afternoon, Nov. 23.

Fire details

What To Know:

According to the Racine Fire Department, at 1:20 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to an apartment building on Shelbourne Court for a report of someone on fire.

When crews arrived, they found nothing showing outside and went inside to investigate.

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Inside, firefighters found moderate amounts of smoke and a smoldering couch. Crews found the victim, an adult woman, dead inside with significant burns to her body.

Two other residents got out of the building before the fire and police arrived, and one of them was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.