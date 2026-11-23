Racine fatal fire; woman found dead in apartment
RACINE, Wis. - One person died in a fire in Racine on Monday afternoon, Nov. 23.
Fire details
What To Know:
According to the Racine Fire Department, at 1:20 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to an apartment building on Shelbourne Court for a report of someone on fire.
When crews arrived, they found nothing showing outside and went inside to investigate.
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Inside, firefighters found moderate amounts of smoke and a smoldering couch. Crews found the victim, an adult woman, dead inside with significant burns to her body.
Two other residents got out of the building before the fire and police arrived, and one of them was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor burns.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.
The Source: The Racine Fire Department and Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.