Racine County Sheriff's Office warns of scam targeting elderly residents

The Racine County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Aug. 14 shared that authorities have taken several recent complaints about a scam that targets elderly residents.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said scammers pose as a family member who has been in an accident and is in need of money, stating that they sound different because they suffered a broken nose. A second scammer then gets on the phone, posing as an attorney, advising the potential victim that their family member needs money to get out of trouble and/or jail for causing the accident.

The scammers then ask for the victim's address, saying that a courier will be there to pick up the money.

In one incident, the sheriff's office said, the victim met a male suspect face-to-face. The suspect is described as a male, possibly in his 20s, white with his face behind a mask. The victim did not see a vehicle.

Authorities are investigating leads. Anyone with information regarding similar situations is asked to contact investigators at 262-886-8456.