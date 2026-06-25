Racine County Sheriff's Office seeks to ID man located in Yorkville
YORKVILLE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help to identify a man located in the Village of Yorkville on Thursday morning, June 25.
Seeking to ID man
What we know:
The unidentified man was located around 8:45 a.m. Thursday near Durand Avenue (State Highway 11) and 57th Drive.
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Officials say the man may not speak English and appears to be asking for his mother in another language, possibly Somali. He is described as a male, Black, approximately 5'10" to 6' tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair (mostly bald), and a chipped front tooth. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a dark gray T-shirt, and sandals.
What you can do:
If you recognize this individual or have any information that may assist in identifying him or locating his family, you are urged to contact the Racine County Dispatch Center non-emergency line at 262-886-2300.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Racine County Sheriff's Office.