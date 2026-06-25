Racine County Sheriff's Office seeks to ID man located in Yorkville

article

The Brief The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in identifying a man found in the Village of Yorkville on Thursday morning. The man may not speak English and appears to be calling for his mother in another language, possibly Somali. Anyone with information is urged to call 262-886-2300.



The Racine County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help to identify a man located in the Village of Yorkville on Thursday morning, June 25.

Seeking to ID man

What we know:

The unidentified man was located around 8:45 a.m. Thursday near Durand Avenue (State Highway 11) and 57th Drive.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Officials say the man may not speak English and appears to be asking for his mother in another language, possibly Somali. He is described as a male, Black, approximately 5'10" to 6' tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair (mostly bald), and a chipped front tooth. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a dark gray T-shirt, and sandals.

What you can do:

If you recognize this individual or have any information that may assist in identifying him or locating his family, you are urged to contact the Racine County Dispatch Center non-emergency line at 262-886-2300.