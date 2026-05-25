Racine County rollover crash; 1 critically injured near Raymond

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The Brief One person was airlifted with critical injuries after a rollover crash near 76th Street and Highway G. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said two other people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Investigators said speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the crash near the Town of Raymond.



One person was critically injured and two others were hurt in a rollover crash Monday, 25, near the Town of Raymond.

What we know:

The crash happened near 76th Street and Highway G, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. The crash involved one vehicle and three occupants.

Two people were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

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One person was airlifted to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the crash.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Team remained at the scene Monday investigating.