The Brief The Racine County Board of Supervisors held a closed meeting without posting online notice. Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen said the notice was posted on building bulletins on Nov. 13. The board discussed a sheriff's employee and a future vote on Deputy Preston Kite's records and report files.



On Tuesday night, Nov. 17, the Racine County Board of Supervisors had a meeting that was closed off to the public.

Community members are saying the public was not notified, which would be against the law.

Meeting notice concern

Big picture view:

State law says public notice of every government body meeting must be given at least 24 hours before the meeting. But Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen told FOX6 News it was posted.

"Christensen said it was posted on bulletins at county buildings on Nov. 13 around 1 p.m., but she also said, "the notice did not get posted to the website following distribution, although that oversight has been corrected."

She said it was posted "per usual distribution" – FOX6 News asked what that meant, and she had not gotten back with an answer yet.

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Tuesday night meeting

What To Know:

Matt Snorek, a Racine County resident, received a tip from someone in local government about the meeting before it happened last night. This is the only reason he knew about it and he attends these board meetings consistently.

He was there for the first couple of minutes, but he had to leave when it went into closed session.

"I'm not looking to cause any problems. I'm not looking to cast any blame. It could have been an oversight, but just so many little things. Again, the TV not appearing to be on, microphones not on, the agenda not by the door, not seen online, and the things they were discussing are rather sensitive too," Snorek said. "We want full transparency. We want people to be accountable for what they do. And we're looking for that."

Tom Kramer, the board’s chairperson, sent out the meeting’s agenda early this morning.

The agenda said the board would "consider and/or deliberate about the dismissal, demotion, discipline, or investigation of a public employee within the Racine County Sheriff’s Office."

And he said they decided to have a future vote on releasing reports of a Racine County Sheriff’s Office incident in which Deputy Preston Kite was arrested on charges including possession of child porn and child sexual exploitation.

FOX6 News called Kramer about the meeting. He declined to say when or where the notice was made and if he was involved. He directed FOX6 News to Christensen.

The other side:

Bill Lueders, the president for the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Coalition, talked to FOX6 News about the situation.

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"It is troubling that people who are interested in the subject matter were unaware that a meeting was called and that the meeting took place until after it happened. That should not occur," Lueders said.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office declined to tell FOX6 News who the employee was that the board was talking about, citing the meeting being in closed session.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.