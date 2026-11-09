Racine Art Museum opens paid call for 2027 PEEPS exhibition

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The Brief The Racine Art Museum says its PEEPS-themed exhibition will return to Racine, Wisconsin, from Mar. 17 to Apr. 4, 2027. The museum says artists can apply by 4 p.m. on Nov. 15 for a paid large-scale installation tied to the show. The work should be created specifically for the installation and fit the exhibition's lighthearted spirit.



The Racine Art Museum (RAM) says its fan-favorite, candy-inspired exhibition is returning in 2027 with another paid call for artists.

2027 PEEPS Exhibition

Timeline:

The RAM PEEPS Brand Art Exhibition 2027 will showcase art made from or inspired by PEEPS Brand marshmallow candy from Mar. 17 to Apr. 4, 2027. The museum says general information about the show, including how to create a work for next year's exhibition, is posted on their website.

Artists must submit their proposals by 4 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2026, on the museum's website. The museum says the selected installation will accompany the exhibition during its run next spring.

The backstory:

This is the second year the museum is offering a paid opportunity for artists to submit proposals for a large-scale, site-specific installation.

In 2026, Chicago-based multidisciplinary artist Andrea Jablonski presented "Enjoy the PEEPS Show." The museum describes it as a playful and irreverent body of work that reimagined iconic sculptures through the unmistakable form of the PEEPS® Brand Bunny and Chick shapes.

(Andrea Jablonski)

According to the museum, Jablonski drew from art history, public monuments and personal memory to transform well-known masterpieces into approachable, humorous objects. The museum says pieces in her "Enjoy the PEEPS Show" paid homage to works by Alexander Calder, Pablo Picasso, Louise Bourgeois, Jeff Koons and the anonymous creator of the Venus de Milo.

What you can do:

The museum says that visual artists working in any media and at all stages of their careers are eligible for the paid opportunity.

The work should be created specifically for the installation and fit the exhibition's lighthearted spirit, but artists do not have to use PEEPS Brand marshmallow candy.