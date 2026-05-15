Questions for Brewers manager Pat Murphy: What's on your mind?
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MILWAUKEE - FOX6's Ted Perry is talking one-on-one with Brewers manager Pat Murphy on the next Brew Crew Tuesday. He is asking questions submitted by you, FOX viewers. So what's on your mind? Want to know about his next pocket snack, or whether Christian Yelich will be in the lineup in the next series? What would you like to ask Milwaukee's skipper?
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS for "I'd Like To Speak To The Manager"
The Source: Information in this post was provided by FOX6 News.