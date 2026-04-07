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The Brief Firefighters responded to a fire inside Quad's Hartford facility on Sunday. The fire department said the total loss is estimated at nearly $1 million. An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.



A fire inside Quad's Hartford facility caused an estimated loss of nearly $1 million Sunday, according to the fire department.

Local perspective:

It happened on State Highway 60, west of Independence Avenue, on Sunday afternoon. When firefighters got there, they found smoke coming out of an overhead garage door.

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The Harford Fire & Rescue Department said a 911 caller reported the fire was inside next to the printing presses. The first crew went in with a hose, and the next crew got a ladder up in case ventilation was needed.

The building's sprinkler system activated and stopped the fire from spreading, which allowed firefighters to extinguish it. The area was then overhauled to make sure the fire was out.

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No fire or EMS personnel were injured. No employees were in the building at the time of the fire, because it was shut down for the Easter holiday.

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing. HFRD estimates the total loss at near $1 million, though an official determination has not been released.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office, Hartford Police Department and other agencies provided assistance.