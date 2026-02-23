Puerto Vallarta unrest; traveler documents destruction, shares with FOX6

The Brief A FOX6 viewer in Puerto Vallarta shared video of burned buses, cars and grocery stores following unrest in western Mexico. The viewer asked to remain anonymous over safety concerns as he waits to leave the area. The U.S. State Department is advising Americans in Jalisco, which includes Puerto Vallarta, to shelter in place.



A FOX6 viewer still in Puerto Vallarta is sharing images of destruction after violence erupted in western Mexico.

What we know:

The unrest in several areas around the country followed the reported capture and killing of Nemesio Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," who led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. In the aftermath, authorities say dozens have died and parts of the country fear another wave of violence.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico is advising Americans in the Mexican states of Jalisco and Nayarit to shelter in place. The U.S. State Department is also listing several Mexican states, including Jalisco, under a level three travel advisory, which means Americans should reconsider travel to those places.

A viewer captured video of torched buses, burned cars and damaged grocery stores. He asked not to be identified out of concern for his safety. FOX6 agreed not to show his face or use his name.

What they're saying:

"They would turn the cars sideways and block the intersections, and then it was later afternoon yesterday [Sunday], the military came in and they dragged them over here to just open up the roads," he said as he showed FOX6 the wreckage during a video call.

The man says he was walking Sunday morning when he saw signs of destruction across parts of the city.

"I was not really too nervous. I probably should have been," he said. "But it seemed to me like whoever started this, they seemed to be gone."

But as he walked farther into neighborhoods, he stopped.

"Some people were telling me they were hearing reports, the locals, that it's dangerous to be out here, you need to get back."

Dig deeper:

"It seems like a lot of the grocery stores were burned for some reason," he said.

That has lead to the question of where to find food.

"We've been kind of relying on each other," he said. "Some people had some peanuts and the guests were kind of helping each other out, sharing different things and cheese and different things."

By Monday, people were again seen walking around downtown.

"I don't see anybody freaking out. Everybody's pretty calm," the man said.

Still, he says many visitors share the same concern.

"Everybody's number one concern: When are we getting out of here? How can we get out?"

Local perspective:

Despite the unrest, he says he would return – eventually.

"I certainly would come back down here again, not next week. Everybody here is super friendly," he said. "They're just awesome. Just awesome people down here."

Puerto Vallarta sits along Mexico’s Pacific coast and is known for its beaches and tourism industry.

He says he is worried about those people who rely on that tourism, after Sunday's destruction.

"There's just never really any issues here. This is a kind of one-off deal. I mean, Puerto Vallarta has always been a safe town, great place to be."

The U.S. Department of State currently lists Jalisco under a Level 3 travel advisory, urging Americans to "reconsider travel" there. The U.S. Embassy urges Americans to shelter in place.

