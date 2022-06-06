Prince Louis, 4, steals show again on final day of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

article

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee concluded on Sunday, a days-long celebration in honor of the monarch’s 70 years on the throne, but it was her great-grandson that stole the show.

Prince Louis, 4, attended the Platinum Jubilee Pageant with his older siblings and parents, Prince William the Duchess of Cambridge, all seated together for the finale event outside Buckingham Palace. Viewers couldn’t help but notice the youngest child’s silly expressions as the family took in the spectacle.

Videos and photos showed Louis smiling and hugging his mother. At one point, he found a seat on the lap of his grandfather, Prince Charles.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant from the Royal Box during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

And in perhaps the most shared moments of the event, Louis was seen holding up a hand up to his nose and sticking his tongue out at his mother, Kate Middleton. She, in turn, seemed to handle the relatable parenting moment with grace — similar to another silly moment with Louis on the first day of the Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Prince Louis of Cambridge covers his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's mouth with his hand as they attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022, in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Sunday’s massive street pageant celebrated the queen's life and highlighted Britain's diversity, bringing thousands of people out on the streets of London to celebrate their queen and country. It began with a spectacular military parade featuring 200 horses marching down the Mall to Buckingham Palace. They flanked the gold state coach, a gilded carriage that transported the queen to her coronation 69 years ago.

A virtual version of her, taken from archival video from her 1953 coronation, was shown at the coach’s windows.

After the colorful pageant ended, Louis joined his parents and siblings on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with some of his extended family, including a surprise appearance by Queen Elizabeth herself.

It was an image for the history books and a glimpse into the monarchy's future, with the queen's three heirs — her 73-year-old son Charles, eldest grandson William and eldest great-grandson Prince George — by her side.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: (L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.

The 96-year-old monarch has curtailed her schedule in recent months due to difficulties in moving around. Prior to Sunday, the queen had only appeared in public twice — both on Thursday — during the four-day holiday weekend's celebrations. Officials said she experienced "discomfort" during those events.

The queen, dressed in bright green, waved and smiled after the crowds belted out "God Save The Queen." Her appearance, which only lasted a few minutes, was followed by a crowd-pleasing performance of ABBA's "Dancing Queen."

Afterward, the monarch issued a statement thanking all those who celebrated her Platinum Jubilee.

"When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first," she said. "But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family."

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.