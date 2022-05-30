President Biden to observe Memorial Day by laying wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

President Joe Biden will observe Memorial Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery Monday.

Biden and the first lady, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and the second gentleman, will participate in the event.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

After the wreath-laying ceremony the president will deliver the Memorial Day Address at the Memorial Amphitheater at the cemetery.

Also in the nation’s capital Monday, World War II veterans and their families were recognized at the World War II Memorial.

President Biden spent the Sunday before Memorial Day grieving with the shattered community of Uvalde, Texas. He mourned and met with families left behind after a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the 153rd National Memorial Day Observance on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Arlington National Cemetery’s Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington, Virginia. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

Outside Robb Elementary School, he and the first lady stopped at a memorial of 21 white crosses — one for each of those killed — where they added a bouquet of white flowers to a pile in front of the school sign.He was met with chants of "do something" as he departed a church service and responded, "we will."

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report