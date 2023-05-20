Preakness Stakes 2023: Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized on track hours before race

Preakness day has arrived with horse racing in the spotlight and Kentucky Derby winner Mage having a shot at being the first Triple Crown champion in five years.

It’s not the spotlight the sport would like, though, after seven horses died at Churchill Downs in the leadup to the Derby. Two parallel investigations are ongoing into those deaths and a recent eighth death at the Louisville track to determine the causes.

Another horse - this one trained by two-time Triple Crown winner Bob Baffert - was euthanized on the track during a Preakness undercard race Saturday after going down with injury and unseating his jockey.

Hours before the second leg of the Triple Crown, favorite Havnameltdown buckled forward and threw jockey Luis Saez off his back during the sixth race and continued running around the final turn in some distress. The 3-year-old colt was looked at by veterinary staff before being euthanized.

Saez was conscious and taken to a hospital for evaluation, complaining of leg pain. He was attended to by medical personnel on the track for several minutes before being put on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

With new national medication and doping rules set to go into effect next week, the industry is at something of a crossroads. The federally mandated Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, which already regulated racetrack safety and other measures, starting Monday will oversee drug testing requirements for horses that should standardize the sport nationwide.

Kentucky Derby winner Mage goes over the track during a training session ahead of the 148th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 18, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Before that, Mage has a chance in the Preakness to provide some on-track excitement. If he finishes first in the field of seven horses, the smallest in the race since 1986, he can go to Belmont on June 10 with the opportunity to be the first Triple Crown winner since Justify in 2018.

Doing so later Saturday would mean beating a horse trained by Baffert, who's back at the Preakness for the first time in two years after returning from suspension. Baffert's National Treasure is the second betting choice behind Mage.

A horse goes over the track during a training session ahead of the 148th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 18, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

First Mission was Mage's other top challenger before being scratched Friday on the advice of veterinarians who had a concern about the horse's left hind ankle. The withdrawal comes after five horses were scratched from the Derby for various reasons, including favorite Forte.

The first race at Pimlico starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. There are 14 races scheduled: Preakness is the 13th. The post time is about 7:01 p.m. ET.