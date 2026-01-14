Post Office chalk case: Muskego man fights $565 fine, cites free speech

The Brief Jim Brownlow is fighting a $565 disorderly conduct fine in Muskego municipal court after allegedly chalking "Jan 6" messages at a post office. The city alleges the industrial chalk cost hundreds of dollars to remove. Brownlow argues his actions are protected free speech and denies writing the specific full message.



A Muskego man said he is standing up for free speech, after the city fined him for a message he wrote in chalk.

Free speech case?

What we know:

Jim Brownlow is representing himself in a Muskego municipal court case. On Wednesday morning, Jan. 14, he was called to the witness stand by the city.

Jim Brownlow

Brownlow said he went to the post office on Janesville Road and Parkland Drive on Jan. 6, 2025. He is seen on surveillance cameras bending down by the entrance. He admits he scribbled "Jan 6" on the sidewalk with chalk. But under oath, Brownlow said he did not write this.

"There was already a bunch of writing in front of the post office. I don’t know who wrote it," Brownlow said.

The city said the message "January 6th we almost lost our democracy" was written in a type of industrial chalk that cost hundreds of dollars to erase and remained visible on the sidewalk for weeks.

What they're saying:

"Every single person who saw Mr. Brownlow’s messages…were forced to encounter their own personal feelings about the violent, terrible assault that was the January 6th insurrection," said Megan Degner, legal intern with the Muskego City Attorney's Office.

Brownlow said he was initially arrested for criminal damage to property. The charge was amended to disorderly conduct and he was issued a $565 fine.

"This is a dangerous thing that has happened to me. And I’m taking it as far as I need to just to say I have a right to express myself," Brownlow said.

Jim Brownlow

The city argued the sidewalk is on private property because the post office leases the storefront.

After two hours of testimony and debate on Wednesday, the trial is far from over.

What's next:

The judge ordered both sides to prepare additional written arguments, and she will review them next week before determining whether to dismiss the case or continue the trial.