Portion of 27th Street to close Feb. 2; I-94 East-West Freeway Project

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin closures on Feb. 2 to facilitate the reconstruction of the 27th Street bridge over I-94.

The construction is part of the I-94 East-West Freeway Project, in support of widening I-94. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Sean Race with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the shutdown and what drivers need to know.

Long-term closures beginning Feb. 2

By 6 a.m.: 27th Street between St. Paul Avenue and Evergreen Lane through late 2026DETOUR: utilize Wisconsin Avenue, 35th Street, and Greenfield Avenue

By 9 p.m.: I-94 eastbound exit to 26th Street/St. Paul Avenue through summer 2026DETOUR: utilize the I-94 eastbound exit to 35th Street and Wisconsin Avenue

Impacts beginning spring 2026

Long-term lane closure on I-94 eastbound, approaching 27th Street

Long-term closure of the 35 Street entrance ramp to I-94 eastbound

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained throughout the project, though alternate routes may be necessary.



Local and regional alternate routes are encouraged. Travelers should plan ahead and allow extra time.

Several utilities are completing work ahead of the project. Expect lane closures and traffic shifts along local roads. As part of this utility work, the 28th Street entrance ramp to I-94 westbound will be closed for approximately two months beginning January 26.