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Port Washington house fire; boy rescued, taken to hospital

By
Published  April 16, 2026 5:36pm CDT
Port Washington
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Port Washington Fire Department

The Brief

    • The Port Washington Fire Department said a boy was rescued from a house fire.
    • It happened on Jefferson Street, west of Wisconsin Street, early Thursday.
    • The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - The Port Washington Fire Department said a boy was rescued from a house fire and taken to a hospital early Thursday morning, April 16.

Local perspective:

Firefighters were called to the home, on Jefferson Street west of Wisconsin Street, at 5 a.m. Shortly after they were dispatched, they were informed that one person was trapped on the second floor.

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Law enforcement was first at the scene and tried to go in, but there was too much smoke. Firefighters were able to get the boy out through a second-story window, and he was taken to a hospital.

Once inside, firefighters found heavy smoke on the second floor. It was brought under control by 5:20 a.m.

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Mequon barn roof collapse; 3 people rescued, 7 taken to the hospital
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Mequon barn roof collapse; 3 people rescued, 7 taken to the hospital

Several people were injured after the roof of a barn collapsed in Mequon late Monday morning, April 13, and OSHA is now investigating.

Three other people in the home were evaluated at the scene but declined transportation to the hospital. The boy's condition is unknown. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with assistance from the Cedarburg Fire Department and Wisconsin State Fire Marshal's Office. 

What you can do:

The Port Washington Fire Department said there were no working smoke detectors in the home when firefighters arrived. The fire department can provide and install smoke detectors at no cost through its Smoke Detector Outreach Program

The Source: The Port Washington Fire Department released information.

Port WashingtonNews