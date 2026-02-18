Port Washington data center; lawsuit alleges open meetings violations

article

The Brief Great Lakes Neighbors United filed a lawsuit alleging Open Meetings Law violations tied to the Port Washington data center approval. The group claims the Common Council improperly deliberated the developer’s agreement in closed session. The lawsuit seeks to invalidate the agreement and has been referred to the district attorney for review.



A grassroots group has filed a lawsuit alleging the City of Port Washington violated Wisconsin’s Open Meetings Law when approving a developer’s agreement tied to a controversial data center project.

What we know:

Great Lakes Neighbors United announced on Wednesday, Feb. 18, it filed suit claiming the Port Washington Common Council improperly held extended closed-session meetings to deliberate and negotiate terms of a developer’s agreement with Vantage Data Centers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The complaint alleges substantive terms of the agreement were discussed largely outside public view before the council approved it.

Arrests at Port Washington Common Council meeting

Wisconsin law requires governmental bodies to conduct public business in open session unless a specific statutory exemption applies. The lawsuit asserts there was no valid competitive or bargaining reason to justify closing the meetings.

The proposed data center is described in the filing as the largest development project in Port Washington’s history and involves significant public financing and municipal resources.

The complaint argues that given the scale and long-term impact of the project, deliberations should have occurred in open session to ensure transparency and public oversight.

Dig deeper:

Under Wisconsin’s Open Meetings Law, a court can declare actions taken as a result of unlawfully held closed sessions void. The lawsuit asks a judge to review the closed meetings and invalidate the developer’s agreement if violations are found.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The matter has also been formally presented to the Ozaukee County District Attorney for investigation and potential enforcement under state law.

The legal challenge comes amid ongoing controversy over the proposed data center project, which has divided residents and prompted efforts to recall Port Washington Mayor Ted Neitzke. A recent recall petition fell short of the required signatures.

Great Lakes Neighbors United said it remains committed to advocating for transparency and accountability in Port Washington’s city government.

Related article