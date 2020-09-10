Port Milwaukee gets $1.25M grant to repair damage caused by January storm

article

Governor Tony Evers announced on Thursday, Sept. 10 a $1.25 million Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Harbor Assistance Program (HAP) emergency grant for repairs needed at Port Milwaukee as the result of flooding caused by a January storm surge.

Damage from storm surge at Port Milwaukee (January 2020)

Historic high-water levels on Lake Michigan, combined with strong wind, resulted in 4 inches to six feet of flooding to approximately 60 percent of Port Milwaukee property. The damage to Port Milwaukee’s commercial, multimodal, and passenger facilities was declared a State of Emergency by Milwaukee County and federal governments.

Damage from storm surge at Port Milwaukee (January 2020)

Input from the Harbor Advisory Council and department staff guided the award determination that $1.56 million of the $3 million grant application qualified as emergency and eligible for HAP funding. The program finances up to 80 percent of eligible project costs.

Funding will be used to:

Advertisement

Repair terminal bay doors, windows, lights, and walls.

Repair dockwall ladders, timbers, fenders, stairs and concrete.

Replace destroyed crash barriers, fencing and gates

Repair pavement on terminal piers

Repair pavement to prevent dockwall degradation

Repave cargo storage areas