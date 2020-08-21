Police: Milwaukee man walks into hospital with gunshot wound, suspect sought

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning, Aug. 21 near 34th and National. It happened around 1:20 p.m.

The victim, a 37-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He walked into a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting is the result of an argument. Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.