Police investigate double shooting near 28th and Brown

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a double shooting in which a man entered a home and started shooting near N. 28th and Brown Street around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. 

A 26-year-old male suspect entered a residence and started shooting. A 23-year-old male victim inside returned gunfire. Both were struck and taken to the hospital. They are both expected to survive.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

