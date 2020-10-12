Police investigate double shooting near 28th and Brown

Police are investigating a double shooting in which a man entered a home and started shooting near N. 28th and Brown Street around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

A 26-year-old male suspect entered a residence and started shooting. A 23-year-old male victim inside returned gunfire. Both were struck and taken to the hospital. They are both expected to survive.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android