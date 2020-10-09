Police ask for help locating 17-year-old last seen January 2019

article

Police are asking for help finding 17-year-old Dynasty Williams last seen near N. 88th Street and W. Vienna Avenue on January 31, 2019.

Dynasty is described as an African-American female, 5’3”, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about Dynasty whereabouts please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7401.

Please share to help us find her and reunite her with her family.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android