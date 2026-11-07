Police actively responding to 'incident' at West Bend home
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MILWAUKEE - West Bend police officers are actively responding to an "incident" at a home in the 100 block of East Washington Street.
Pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area as officers work the scene, but Washington Street remains open to traffic.
Police said there's no danger to the community at this time.
No further details have been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.